Watch: WWE’s Alexa Bliss Announces Royal Rumble Return

Not only is Alexa Bliss finally ready to return to WWE action, but she’ll start her comeback at the Royal Rumble.

During her Raw segment, Bliss had an empty stage to tell us that she’ll enter the Rumble on Sunday, making the event the first time she’s wrestled since October.

Bliss reportedly was dealing with a nasty batch of concussions, and per Mark Henry in December, was ready to wrestle in early December. However, Bliss has maintained her non-wrestling role as the host of “A Moment of Bliss,” where she verbally antagonized multiple rivalries in the women’s division.

Just after a massive brawl breaks out during a #MomentofBliss, @AlexaBliss_WWE announces that she will be competing in this year’s Women’s #RoyalRumble Match! #Raw pic.twitter.com/sy3XN0p54e — WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2019

Per Henry, Bliss was suffering from vertigo and even memory loss thanks to a pair of concussions. There was plenty of ambiguity surrounding her injury, with wilder reports suggesting her career was in jeopardy.

“It’s a brain. You can’t really tell it to heal and it’s – my MRIs and everything look good, and neurologists say I look good, and as long as I don’t have symptoms, Bliss told WWE. Cause that’s the thing. If you feel good, and you know you’re good and you go in the ring and you have a symptom, you have to start all the way from square one… Like if you get a headache, or memory loss, something like that. But I’ve been doing good, I’ve been feeling good, and hopefully sooner than later I’ll be doing Moment of Bliss and in the ring.”

The height of concern was after WWE replaced heart Evolution where she was originally booked to go one-on-one with Trish Status — a main event level match. But Bliss has been banged up since August, where she wrapped up her last real storyline today, a feud with Ronda Rousey.