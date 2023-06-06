UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Teases Post-MMA WWE Career

UFC Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes is currently gearing up for her 28th professional MMA fight where she'll defend her Bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in Vancouver. Nunes has built up one of the most impressive careers in UFC history, becoming a double champion and defeating the likes of Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko. In a new interview with The New York Post, she was asked if she'd be up for following in Rousey's footsteps and joining the WWE once her MMA career is over. Her answer indicated she's somewhat open to the idea.

"It depends on the contract, you know? (If she'd go to WWE) If the contract is amazing, why not? What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two ... I'm so happy, and whatever comes after I'm done with UFC, we'll see. For sure, you guys will see me around anyways," Nunes said.

As for Rousey, she just became a WWE Triple Crown Champion by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Shayna Baszler. The decision to have the two former MMA stars capture the gold was, according to Baszler, in large part because of Rousey's demands behind the scenes.

"Ronda is Ronda, right. She's been (involved with the) main title, she main evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded," Baszler explained in a recent interview with Cheap Heat. "We'd been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, 'Listen, we've been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, 'After, after, after this [and] this.'"

"I honestly don't know if she hadn't done that, if they ever would have got to it," she continued. "I wasn't in a position yet to be elevated to a Ronda level, so the fact that Ronda said, 'No, stop. I've done this. I want to do this because this is why I started wrestling.' So I think that's huge. She could be main-eventing SummerSlam. She doesn't have to be where she is, which is elevating these titles."