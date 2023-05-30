Ronda Rousey Becomes WWE Triple Crown Champion, Wins Women's Tag Titles With Shayna Baszler on WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's Monday Night Raw, beating Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Damage CTRL's Bayley & Iyo Sky and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville. The pair had been teasing the idea of going after the women's tag titles for months both on and off-screen, eventually turning their attention to former champions Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The latter suffered an injury recently and the pair had to relinquish the titles as a result, though Rodriguez would quickly find a new tag partner in Shotzi.

It was Shotzi who wound up on the losing end of the match, thinking she had the opportunity to put a downed Rousey away with a diving senton while the rest of the ring was clear. However, Rousey quickly revealed she was playing possum and caught Shotzi in a midair with an armbar to force a submission.

Rousey now joins an exclusive list of WWE Women's Triple Crown Champions, having previously held the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at least once. The list consists of Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Results

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins def. AJ Styles Trish Stratus def. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Mustafa Ali

Gunther def. Mustafa Ali Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Bianca Belair

Asuka def. Bianca Belair SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

Rhea Ripley def. Natalya Brock Lesnar def. Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

This story is developing...