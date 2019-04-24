Report: Multiple Reasons Why Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black All Moved to SmackDown Live

A week removed from the Superstar Shake-up, the WWE opted to continue having wrestlers move rosters this week while also undoing some of the decisions they made from the Shake-up. Several of the moves were spotted prior to this week’s Raw and SmackDown, as fans pointed out Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black all had their profiles switched to being on the Blue Brand without any announcements being made.

The trio all appeared on SmackDown Live on Tuesday, with Andrade taking on Finn Balor in another non-title match with Vega in his corner (he lost), while Black cut a promo saying people are too quick to judge him because of his appearance.

The reason for the moves is somewhat of a domino effect. According to PWInsider, the FOX Network directly requested for Andrade and Vega to be on the Blue Brand because they want to highlight WWE’s Latin American stars on Fox Deportes once SmackDown Live moves to FOX in October.

Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported this week that another reason for Andrade’s move was because the company is trying to keep couples together on the same brand. Andrade is currently dating Charlotte Flair, while Vega is married to Black (hence his move to Tuesday nights).

A rumor popped up via TMZ this week that Flair and Andrade were already engaged. She shot that down rumor on Wednesday.

“Don’t believe everything you read online,” Flair wrote in a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet. “Unless you read that I’m the most decorated women’s wrestler ever, because that is fact. 😀 No, we are not currently engaged.”

After losing her SmackDown Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35, Flair inserted herself back into the title picture on Tuesday night by defeating Bayley for a shot at one of Becky Lynch’s titles. “The Man” will defend the SmackDown title against Flair and the Raw title against Lacey Evans at Money In The Bank on May 19.

Other moves made this week included sending Cesaro and United States Champion Samoa Joe to Raw. But even with these changes there are still a few questions WWE needs to answer. Sheamus has not appeared on WWE television since the week after WrestleMania, so it’s unclear if he’s staying on SmackDown and effectively ending The Bar as a tag team. It’s also unclear which brand Bray Wyatt will be on going forward, as his “Firefly Fun House” segment aired on both shows.

