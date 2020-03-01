Photos: Arrow’s Stephen Amell Appears at AEW Revolution, Leads Cody Rhodes to the Ring

Arrow star Stephen Amell made a surprise appearance during All Elite Wrestling’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday night. The man formerly known as Oliver Queen joined Arn Anderson, Brandi Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes in escorting Cody Rhodes down to the ring for his grudge match with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Rhodes portrayed Derek Sampson on the fifth and seventh season of Arrow, and the friendship he built with Rhodes led to him making his one-on-one wrestling debut at the All In event in 2018.

Amell said back in May 2019 that he wouldn’t wrestle again until after Arrow was over, citing an injury he suffered during his match with Christopher Daniels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve all been waiting a long time for this one. @CodyRhodes w @StephenAmell and the Nightmare Family will finally take on @The_MJF #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/Fn8yOYlFyy — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) March 1, 2020

“I’m not gonna be be doing any wrestling until — is my wife here? I’m not gonna be doing any wrestling, honey!” Amell said during a MegaCon interview “No, I might do something again with him but not until I’m done with the show.”

“I don’t want to have to send an e-mail to Greg Berlanti, who is ithe most prolific producer in the history of television at this point, Marc Guggenheim, who is one of our executive producers, Beth Schwartz, who is our showrunner this year, Todd Pittson, who is our production manager, James Bamford, who is our producing director and director of Episode 7×07,” Amell continued. “Right before Episode 7×07, I wrestled Christopher Daniels and I fractured my hip. There was nothing to be done. It couldn’t get any worse, it could just not heal as fast, and we had to do the most stunt-heavy episode of the show. I had to send a note going, ‘I know I’m an idiot, don’t treat me any differently, this is on me. Apologies.’ I don’t want to have to send that note again. So, until I’m done with the show, I’m staying out of the squared circle.”