Asuka Survives Attempted Cash-In on WWE Women's Title on SmackDown

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was Bianca Belair's long-awaited rematch against Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship, but far more played into the match than just Asuka and Bianca. There was also the added intrigue of Charlotte Flair, who had challenged Belair to a Title match at SummerSlam if she won tonight, as well as Money in the Bank contract holder IYO SKY, who was going to be watching this match play out. Bayley, SKY, and Flair all bought tickets so they could watch from the crowd, and eventually, they all ended up in the ring. Flair would help Belair out when SKY and Bayley got involved, but then Flair accidentally took out Belair. Then SKY looked to cash in the briefcase on Asuka, but she was able to hit Bayley with the mist and keep that cash-in from happening.

Before the match even started, Bayley and SKY were in the crowd sporting tickets to the show so they could sit up front. Then the bell hit and Belair doted a kick from Asuka and then knocked the Champ down with a shoulder tackle. Belair hip-tossed Asuka and then delivered some pitches to Asuka's head in the corner.

Asuka pulled Belair down by her braid, and then Asuka threw Belair into the turnbuckle face first. Belair dropped Asuka onto that same turnbuckle and set up Asuka for a KOD but Asuka got away. Belair knocked Asuka down with a shoulder tackle while Bayley and SKY cheered the challenger on. Then Flair showed up in the crowd with a ticket as well, likely so she could keep tabs on Bayley and SKY.

Back from break, Belair hit a moonsault on Asuka and went for the pin, but Asuka kicked out. Belair charged at Asuka in the corner and then took the Champ up top, but Asuka blocked it. Belair got away but Asuka connected on a missile dropkick into a cover, but Belair kicked out. Belair shook Asuka off and evaded another kick, but did get hit with a knee from the Champ before Asuka went for the armbar.

Belair got to her feet and then picked up Asuka, but Asuka got away after hitting some punches. Belair hit a spinebuster and went for the cover, but Asuka kicked out. Then Asuka almost got the Asuka Lock set but Belair got out of it in time. Asuka brought down Belair over the ropes and then knocked her to the floor. Belair countered a move and then picked up Asuka, hitting a K.O.D. on the announcers table.

At this point, Bayley and SKY hopped the barricade and Flair came in too. Flair connected and knocked down SKY with a big boot. Belair came around and was surprised to see Flair, but she explained she was helping her. At that point Bayley attacked Flair and then SKY was up on her feet. Flair then came in fast with a spear, but SKY evaded and Flair hit Belair with the spear instead.

That caused the bell to ring in a disqualification, but Bayley and SKY were now on their feet and Asuka was still on the announce table. They rolled and dragged Asuka into the ring and then Bayley started to tell the referee they were cashing in the briefcase. There was confusion as to if they could cash it in but before they could Asuka hit Bayley in the face with the blue mist, and she fell to the floor as a result. Before SKY could get involved Asuka ran out of the ring, ending the window they had to cash in the briefcase.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!