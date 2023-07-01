IYO SKY Gets Revenge on Bayley and Wins Women's Money in the Bank

After a thrilling Men's Money in the Bank match earlier in the night, it was time for the Women's Money in the Bank match. While there were some favorites leading into the match, the biggest favorite was IYO SKY. That said, LA Knight was also the heavy favorite in the men's match and didn't win, so that doesn't necessarily ensure victory. The women's match featured Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Zelina Vega, and IYO SKY, and just like the previous MITB match, it contained some unforgettable moments. One of the best moments though was the lead-up to the finish, as it also likely signified the end is near for Damage CTRL. After Bayley pushed SKY off the ladder when she was about to win, SKY would return the favor by handcuffing Lynch to Bayley at the bottom of the ladder. SKY would then crawl over Bayley and get the briefcase, becoming the new Money in the Bank winner.

At eh start of the match, Stark and Stratus went to attack Lynch before she got to the ring, but she evaded the attack. Then SKY launched off the ring apron and cleared people out. Vega got pinned under a ladder and then everyone was back in the ring. Vega moved up the ladder but was brought down and then found herself under the ladder, and Stratus and Stark both slammed her arms between the steps.

Lynch was moving up the ladder but Stark tried to stop her only to get put into an armbar through the ladder. Stratus came to her aid and knocked Lynch off the ladder and out of the ring, and then Bayley was in the mix next. Bayley was kicked away but SKY came in and slammed Vega's head into the ladder and went up the main ladder and slammed Stratus into it.

Stratus and Vega battled but Vega won out, and then Stark and Vega met up top. Lynch dragged another ladder up but then got slammed down by Bayley, who followed it up with an elbow drop. SKY started moving up the ladder but then Stark and Vega drug it away. Then Stark collided with Vega. Lynch and Stratus then met up at the top of the ladder and started exchanging blows, and Stark started moving up to help.

Lynch kicked Stratus off and then pushed Stark away, and Vega then knocked Lynch and Stratus down. SKY then launched off the top rope towards Vega but she evaded and started going up the ladder. Lynch and Stratus caught Vega and slammed her down, but then they turned their attention towards each other. Lynch pushed one ladder aside and then started going up the main ladder under the briefcase.

Stratus was back on her feet and then Bayley and SKY set up another ladder into a bridge. Lynch hit SKY against that ladder and Stratus hit a Stratusfaction on Bayley against the same ladder. Stark pulled Lynch out of the ring and hit her with a kick to the face and a slam to the post. Stark then grabbed handcuffs and Stratus attacked Lynch. Stark tried to handcuff Lynch to the turnbuckle but she got away and slammed both into the barricade.

Lynch then tore the top off the announce table, but she got hit in the head by Stark. Stratus and Stark grabbed a ladder but they missed Lynch. Lynch threw Stratus over the table and then slammed Stark onto the ladder. Lynch then picked up the ladder and placed it on the table and put Stark back up on top. Stratus was back up and they battled on the table, and Lynch then hit the Manhandle Slam on Stratus onto the ladder.

Stark then hit a neck breaker onto the floor, and the main ladder was clear. Vega was quickly up there but then Stark met her and they attacked each other. Vega got her head slammed and then slammed Stark into the ladder from the very top. SKY was now back on her feet and she started moving up the ladder. Bayley pushed it over though, losing SKY her shot. Bayley looked flustered but she climbed up the ladder, only to be met by Lynch. Lynch pulled at Bayley's mouth with the handcuffs and dragged her down. Lynch went back up but Bayley her and SKY still helped get Lynch off the ladder. SKY then handcuffed Bayley and Lynch together through the ladder, and neither one could move up anymore. SKY then crawled over Bayley to get to the top, and IYO SKY is now your new Money in the Bank Winner.

