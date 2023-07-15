Charlotte Flair Challenges Bianca Belair to WWE Women's Title Match at SummerSlam on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown got things started with talk of Championship gold, as Bianca Belair hit the ring to a big reaction from the crowd. EST chants broke out and Belair was feeling the love, but she would eventually be interrupted by Charlotte Flair. Flair would then admit Belair got her fired up, and Flair believes that Belair will defeat Asuka later tonight for the WWE Women's Championship. Flair then issued a challenge to Belair for the first Title match against her at SummerSlam, and while Belair didn't want to get ahead of herself, she said if she wins, she will indeed take on Flair at SummerSlam. Asuka watched all this play out backstage and is probably not too happy about her Title being talked about without her there.

Belair got things started with a promo. "People will always say things like patience is a virtue and good things come to those who wait, but man is it hard to be patient and wait, especially when you want something so badly," Belair said. "I mean I've been waiting for forever for a rematch with Asuka. I've been waiting since Night of Champions in Jeddah just to get my Title back."

FLAIR vs. BELAIR at #SummerSlam? 🤔@BiancaBelairWWE just agreed to give @MsCharlotteWWE a shot at the WWE Women's Championship IF she beats @WWEAsuka for the title TONIGHT on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/Ah6HYDZmOV — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2023

"And hold up, let's not talk about all the hoops I had to jump through to get something that should've been mine in the first place," Belair said. "Tonight is the night. No, matter of fact, tonight is my night. It's my night to show Asuka that patience is a virtue, but vengeance is sweet. So tonight I'm going to give Asuka exactly what she deserves. A K.O.D., a 1 2 3, and me strutting out of here as the new WWE Women's Champion."

Then Flair's music hit, and Flair soon made her way to the ring. Flair said "Woo you got me fired up Bianca, I feel you! She got me fired up. No disrespect to Asuka, but I think you're going to win tonight. I'm actually manifesting a win in Flair Country. I think you're going to walk out the WWE Women's Champion tonight. So I'm here to tell you that when you do I don't want any confusion on who is next in line."

"I'm here respectfully looking into your eyes saying I'm next," Flair said. "So when you do win it's going to be Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship. So what do you say?"

Belair said, "I'm not even about to jinx myself right now, because I'm focused on Asuka, but if I do win, what would be bigger than The EST vs the Queen of WWE at SummerSlam?" Flair responded, "So if you win, it's on."

"You know what, you're right, I am ready for Asuka," Belair said. Flair gave out her hand and they shook hands, and it would seem that the match is locked in. Now all Belair has to do is take down Asuka later tonight, but we then see Asuka watching all this play out in the ring from a TV backstage. She looked a little surprised that Belair was accepting challenges for the Title, and we will see what plays out from here later tonight.

