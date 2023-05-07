Austin Theory Steals Victory, Retains United States Championship at WWE Backlash

Big meaty men slapped meat tonight in Puerto Rico. Following his successful defense of the WWE United States Championship against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory poked as many bears in the Monday Night Raw locker room when he gloated about his victory. He rekindled his rivalry with Bobby Lashley, a man he feuded with over the star-spangled gold last summer, which culminated in a singles title bout between the two on Raw. That match ended in a no contest after interference from Bronson Reed, leading to WWE announcing a triple threat contest between the three heavyweights at WWE Backlash.

Lashley dominated the bulk of the beginning of this contest, tossing Theory around with ease. Reed got some shine shortly after, catching Lashley with a super kick on the outside of the ring before showcasing his aerial skills and taking out the All-Mighty with a dive. Theory was able to swing momentum in his favor ever so briefly by hitting the top rope and forcing Reed to lose his balance. Lashley then caught Theory in the Hurt Lock, which was broken up after Theory leveraged his body off the ropes. A grounded Lashley was prone to a Tsunami Splash from Reed, but Theory broke up the pinfall before the Colossal One could capture the gold.

Reed attempted a moonsault but missed big, leading to Lashley landing a spear on him. Before Lashley could make the cover and get the win, Theory tossed him out of the ring, stealing the pin and the 1-2-3 to successfully retain his title.

This win continues a dominant WWE United States Title run for Theory that began back in November 2022, when he defeated Seth Rollins and Lashley in a triple threat to win the championship. Theory's reign has now eclipsed 161 days, but he still has a ways to go before he can cement himself among the greatest stars to hold the WWE United States Title. Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, and Dolph Ziggler's runs are all within striking distance for Theory if he can hold onto the title throughout the summer.

Full results from WWE Backlash can be seen below...