John Cena Thinks He Knows Why He Lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

John Cena had a disappointing night at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, losing to Austin Theory with the United States Championship on the line in the show-opener at SoFi Stadium. Cena tried to put his opponent away multiple times with either an STF or an Attitude Adjustment but Theory always had an answer — whether it was by cheating (biting Cena's hands while he locked in his submission) or with a clever counter. Cena eventually got Theory up for an AA again, only this time Theory's feet crashed into the referee and briefly knocked him out.

The 16-time world champion then applied the STF and forced Theory to tap, but the referee was conscious to call for the bell. Theory nailed Cena with a low blow amidst the confusion, then planted him with an A-Town Down to retain his championship. Cena later took to Instagram to respond to the result, posting a photo from Michael Jordan and Spike Lee's famous "It's Gotta Be The Shoes" Nike commercials. It's unclear if Cena was talking about Theory's shoes hitting the ref or if it was because he was wearing Nike Air Force 1's while wrestling. Cena has worn a variety of sneakers over the years, but it had been years since he was wrestling in a pair of Nikes.

There are few things in entertainment that can rival seeing the @WWE Universe during a #WrestleMania entrance. Thankful I got share mine with some very special friends. https://t.co/mh4899hm2V — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 2, 2023

