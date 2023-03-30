Bobby Lashley Addresses His WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans

Bobby Lashley was initially supposed to wrestle Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 this weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. Unfortunately, Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV for weeks due to what is reportedly an illness and WWE has stopped promoting the match on episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Lashley has since been added to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal scheduled for this week's SmackDown, but there's still speculation that WWE will have something lined up for the former WWE Champion during the pay-per-view. Lashley discussed that during a new interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture.

"Right now, we're trying to figure out what I'm going to do, being the All Mighty former WWE Champion and everything like that, still in search of finding that big matchup. That's what everybody wants to do when they go to WrestleMania, they want to have a big iconic matchup in front of hundreds of thousands of fans and do what we love. Right now, I'm kind of half and half, getting ready for it and preparing for that day. I have a big match on Friday night, hopefully, that trickles over and causes something big for Saturday or Sunday," Lashley said (h/t Fightful).

"I have no idea," he added when asked about the status of the Wyatt match. "All I know is that I think I provoke fear in a lot of people. You can go out there with me, we can have a great match, but at the end of the day, The All Mighty always comes through. I'm looking for him, I'm looking for whoever wants to step up. Right now, a lot of people in the business are looking like, 'this is going to be a fun match for me.' If you want a real challenge, I'm the real challenge for anybody on the roster."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!