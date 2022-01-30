Bad Bunny Returns to WWE, Competes in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble

Tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble match got off to a hot start with AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura and then proceeded to bring more and more current stars and even a few legends into the mix. Then WWE shocked everyone with the return of a music superstar who had an impressive run previously and even a match at WrestleMania! That would be Bad Bunny, who came out to the Rumble match at No. 27 and then proceeded to eliminate multiple people, including Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler. Riddle tried to celebrate with him, but Bad Bunny then slammed him to the ground.

Bad Bunny is known to be a huge WWE fan, and so he loved every minute of his time on Raw last year, where he teamed with Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a very entertaining Tag Team match.

In fact, Bad Bunny was praised for how good he looked in the ring, especially since that was the first time he had been in an actual professional wrestling match. He even delivered a splash off the top rope that ended up on a shirt, so suffice it to say he did pretty well. Bad Bunny and Priest would go on to win their match and create quite the WrestleMania moment in the process.

Buzz started building that he might make a return after it was learned he was going to be in St. Louis, but then things shifted into overdrive when photos came out of a new shirt that featured him on the front and the Royal Rumble 2022 logo. With WrestleMania right around the corner, one does wonder if he might return there too, though the shirt did say One Night Only, so perhaps not.

Here’s the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defeats Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley defeats Brock Lesnar

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch defeats Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble – Ronda Rousey defeats Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Tamina, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Ivory, Alicia Fox, and Molly Holly.

