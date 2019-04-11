Batista Discusses Callbacks, Tripping in WrestleMania 35 Match With Triple H

Batista returned to in-ring action for the first time in nearly five years on Sunday night when he faced off against his former rival, Triple H, in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. The match was surprisingly brutal, with everything from pliers to chains to tables getting used as the two veterans battered each other for nearly 25 minutes. “The Animal” revealed in a Twitter post soon after the match that he was officially retiring from professional wrestling after the bout as his looks to continue his successful career as a Hollywood actor. In 2019 alone he’s scheduled to appear in five films, most notably Avengers: Endgame on April 26 as Drax the Destroyer.

On Wednesday “The Animal” gave a few insights into the match during some interactions with fans on Twitter. At one point he explained that the Batista Bomb he used when Triple H tried to hit him with a sledgehammer was a direct callback to their Hell in a Cell match at the Vengeance pay-per-view in 2005.

This Batista bomb rocked pic.twitter.com/6MDclLtW0N — 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@hah_alexander) April 8, 2019

“Good eye! Lots of nods in the match,” Batista wrote. “Even a couple to Taker and Eddie, a special name on my trunks and a few other personal things we threw in. Story book ending for me and I wanted to honor people who helped me along the way. It was a story within a story, disguised in violence.”

He also mentioned that his agents were incredibly stressed out by the match, given how many bumps the former WWE Champion took (including getting his nose ring ripped out).

I can’t explain how stressed out my agents were! 😂 . And thank you for the props 💪🏼 #dreamchaser https://t.co/Thhf1aEZ7D — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 11, 2019

One fan asked him about his reaction to accidentally tripping when he tried to get into the ring at the start of the match. Batista admitted he got a good laugh out of it.

Unfortunately the real me is not super graceful. Fortunately the real me can laugh about me not being super graceful😂 https://t.co/DQKZgm7yLw — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 11, 2019

Batista concludes his career as a six-time world champion, four-time tag champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

