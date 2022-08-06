Bayley Seemingly Offers WWE NXT Star a Spot in new Faction

Bayley made her grand return to WWE at SummerSlam, but she wasn't alone, as Dakota Kai and Io Sky stood alongside her as part of a brand new faction. Since then the new group, which is known as Control, has already made a statement by attacking Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw, but it appears they aren't exactly done recruiting. Bayley was recently interviewed by After The Bell, and during the conversation, she was asked about the women of NXT 2.0. She would go on to compliment the work ethic she saw during her time in the performance center, but she would also single out Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, and she seemingly offered up the star a spot in her new faction.

When asked about the women of NXT 2.0, Bayley said "Yeah, you know, this is another positive that I see from this injury because I was so happy to be there and be in the performance center watching these guys and girls train because I got to see how hard they worked, and for me, that's number one. And seeing people show up for extra ring sessions and just showing the intensity and training, you know, it was a big deal to me to see all that and which made me realize how much potential is there and how much hope there is for NXT 2.0 to be one of the best shows again."

Did I mention how talented @jacyjaynewwe is? That idiot is fun to watch. Let me know if you feel like being a champ again….. https://t.co/SZTRZ9a1Cy — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 5, 2022

Bayley then shared that interview clip and added another comment regarding Jayne, saying "Did I mention how talented @jacyjaynewwe is? That idiot is fun to watch. Let me know if you feel like being a champ again....."

Jayne recently attempted to reclaim the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Gigi Dolin in a Tournament for the Titles after former Champions Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade had a falling out and vacated the Championships. That led to a tournament that came down to Toxic Attraction and Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, and it would end up being Chance and Carter getting the win and their first ever reign as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Now Mandy Rose is the only one holding Title gold at the moment for the group, and she will defend her Title against Zoey Stark at NXT Heatwave. As for Jayne, perhaps we see Control attempt to persuade her to jump from Toxic Attraction after Toxic makes the jump to Raw or SmackDown, something Rose has talked about wanting. We'll have to wait and see, but seeing these two factions throw down should be entertaining to say the least when it finally happens.

What do you think of Jayne joining Bayley's new faction? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!