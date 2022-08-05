Bayley Wants the WWE Women's Tag Titles Back on Television

Bayley is back in business. The first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion made her long-awaited return at WWE SummerSlam, ending a 13-month absence from WWE programming. There, she aligned herself with former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai and former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai (now going by IYO SKY) en route to a stare down with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The group made their physical presence felt days later on Monday Night Raw, attacking the injured Becky Lynch and challenging Belair to a singles match. Bayley and company have stressed a "wait and see" approach to their motives, but accounting for their targeting of Belair, it's evident they have gold on their mind.

Speaking on WWE's After The Bell podcast, Bayley shined light on one of her bigger outside of the ring goals she's had since returning.

"It's going to be a long road, just putting things together and trying to show certain people, or trying to get the whole locker room on the same page," Bayley said (h/t Fightful). "If we worked a little less selfishly [and] if we kind of see the bigger picture. I feel like we've been in this tunnel of, we're trying to show our bosses, 'I have what it takes. No, I have what it takes.' It turns us against each other. No, let's show them all what we can do. If we all show them that we can get along and do a show and we're not going to complain about every little thing, then it will make them want to give us more because we're easier to work with. There is a fine line between fighting for what you believe in and then trying to make the best out of every situation. I think I can help the girls that I bring in navigate these things to further the division."

In Bayley's eyes, one of those things is a dormant set of titles.

"I want the tag titles to come back and play a very important role on the show," Bayley declared.

The WWE Women's Tag Titles have been off of television since May. Former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi infamously walked out of the company ahead of a May episode of Raw, citing creative frustrations with the women's tag division. Days later, the two were stripped of their titles and indefinitely suspended. WWE claimed that a tournament would be held to crown new champions, but that has yet to happen.

Bayley continued by stressing the "bigger picture," noting her faction has plans for the entire women's division.

"I get along with most everybody and I think I can help everybody realize that I'm not doing this because I'm selfish," Bayley continued. "And I'm not doing this because I want it all about me, I'm doing this or the bigger picture and it's going to be better in the end. Trust the process. Trust me. Trust what we're doing."

Bayley is part of the Raw roster, competing on Monday nights.