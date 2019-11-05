Becky Lynch Has Hilarious Twitter Interaction With Bayley While Promoting Their Survivor Series Match

Reigning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will take on both SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler in a non-title triple threat match at Survivor Series on Nov. 24 in Chicago. “The Man” had her first on-screen interaction with Baszler during this week’s Monday Night Raw, as the latter interrupted her backstage interview to remind her that she’s nothing like Ronda Rousey, and that she plans on “owning” one of Lynch’s limbs by the end of their match. During the promo both women made offhand comments about Bayley, who seems like the third wheel in the bout. She took exception to that notion on Twitter.

“Sooo…you both are just gonna ‘keep an eye on Bayley’? Just remember that I am the only one in this match who has held all 3 titles on all 3 brands,” she wrote. “See you at #SurvivorSeries. …or sooner.”

Lynch had the perfect comeback, making a reference to Bayley’s new haircut and the famous “Karen/May I speak with the manager?” meme.”

Why don’t you complain to the manager, Karen? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 5, 2019

After dropping the SmackDown title to Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell, Bayley debuted her new heelish look on the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown and won back championship. She successfully defended it against Nikki Cross last week, only for Baszler to hit the ring and attack her, Cross and Sasha Banks.

Other matches confirmed for Survivor Series so far include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio and a triple threat tag match involving The Viking Raiders, The Revival and The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

The day before her triple threat bout, Baszler will compete at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in the first-ever women’s WarGames match. The full list of competitors haven’t been announced, though Baszler and Rhea Ripley will serve as the two team captains.

This week’s Raw marked the second time that Rousey’s name has been brought up in the same conversation as Lynch. During an interview with Sports Illustrated that dropped on Monday, “The Man” continued to push for a one-on-one match with the UFC Hall of Famer.

“I’m exactly where I want to be, but there’s always more work to be done,” Lynch said. “The world still needs that one-on-match with Ronda Rousey. Whenever she’s ready, I’ll be here, still holding down the fort in WWE.”