Becky Lynch Faces Off With Triple H, Charlotte Wants WrestleMania Title Shot

Charlotte Flair opened WWE SmackDown on Tuesday night by coming out and mocking Becky Lynch’s injury and suspension on RAW.

She noted that if Lynch can’t recover from her knee injury, she (Charlotte) would love to take her place and face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. She then pointed at the WrestleMania sign until Becky Lynch appeared under the WrestleMania sign and walked to the ring through the crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Becky reached the ring and was intercepted by Adam Pearce and several WWE referees. Just before Flair and Lynch got into a brawl, Triple H made his way out to the ring.

Hunter reminded Lynch that she is suspended and shouldn’t be at the show. He told her to go home as Flair mocked her. Triple H said “this doesn’t concern you” and told Flair to leave.

He said that if Lynch wants to get unsuspended and go to WrestleMania, she needs to get medically cleared. Lynch said she didn’t trust him. He reiterated that she needs to get medically cleared to get unsuspended and said until then “go home.”

As Triple H left the ring, Lynch asked sarcastically “how’s Steph?” She asked if Steph is medically cleared after being punched in the face (Monday night on RAW). Triple H paused and came back by saying rather than being The Man, she’s just a “self-destructer” afraid of failure.

He went on and said she’s afraid of the match of Rousey and failing. He went back to her injury prior to Survivor Series, and said she came to RAW looking for an injury and a way out, calling it a “suicide mission.” He kept using the frame “martyr” to describe her. He noted that she used the phrase “medical prison” which he equates to convenient excuse. He continued, saying that she scratched and clawed her way to the WrestleMania title shot and yet “here we are again” with the convenient excuse out of the match, saying she’s afraid of what the doctor might say and doubted she’s even injured, calling it an act to find her way out.

Triple H said that Becky is scared that Ronda Rousey will expose her for “the fraud that you are” on the biggest stage of them all. He said she would prove at the biggest stage that “Becky Lynch fears Ronda Rousey.”

At that point, Lynch slapped Hunter with a right hand. They had a stare down in the ring as the crowd chanted “one more time.” Lynch gave him a smug smile and exited the ring, leaving the ringside area through the crowd as Hunter scowled in the ring.