Becky Lynch Arrives on WWE Raw Wearing New GOAT Jacket

Becky Lynch arrived on Monday Night Raw this week with a new sense of confidence after successfully retaining her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka. “The Man” cut a backstage promo where she said she’s willing to take on anyone who dares challenge her next, before briefly acknowledging that Charlotte Flair had won the Women’s Royal Rumble match the night before. As she turned to leave she showed off a new logo on the back of her jacket, a goat that was sporting her trademark red hair with the words “The Man,” “The First” and “The Champ” on the back.

It turns out the jacket was made by Twitter user @kimberlasskick.

Becky asked me last week if I could make a jacket of a GOAT that resembled her and I gave it a shot and painted this. Seeing it on TV like this is the greatest 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ARiAstbNIf — Kim (@kimberlasskick) January 28, 2020

Based on the reactions, Lynch’s fans enjoyed the new logo.

Becky Lynch and her GOAT jacket is the best thing to ever exist. @kimberlasskick 👏🏻 👏🏻 — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 (@melissax1125) January 28, 2020

One year ago today Becky Lynch won the royal rumble. I can’t honestly put into words how proud I am of you. @BeckyLynchWWE you are the GOAT. You continue to prove that everyday. Fully love and respect you. So proud to be a fan of you ♥️ — Deadliest Allie (fan) (@beckysdeadlies) January 28, 2020

#BeckyLynch is the goat and to the haters out there who say she’s not, you may not like it but in the end that’s just too damn bad cause your opinions don’t mean 💩 #RAW pic.twitter.com/3uGkddhayZ — John Peischl (@JohnnyP3033) January 28, 2020

But a few others had differing opinions.

Becky Lynch is now declaring herself as being The GOAT. Jericho may very well dispute that. #RAW pic.twitter.com/Mg2Yovsrum — Jiminy Scruff (A New Decade of Reckoning) (@jshaggy1983) January 28, 2020

becky lynch with that goat jacket was pretty great >>> pic.twitter.com/kZcifwNlcV — your more like a BAUCE boss (@heatherisNXT) January 28, 2020

Following Sunday’s Royal Rumble event, Lynch talked about the possibility of facing “The Queen” at WrestleMania 36.

“I’ve beaten that woman all across the world for nearly two years straight. If she wants to challenge me, I’ll happily beat her again. If the world wants to see Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch round 387, they still know the outcome,” Lynch said.