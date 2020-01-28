Becky Lynch Arrives on WWE Raw Wearing New GOAT Jacket

WWE

Becky Lynch arrived on Monday Night Raw this week with a new sense of confidence after successfully retaining her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka. “The Man” cut a backstage promo where she said she’s willing to take on anyone who dares challenge her next, before briefly acknowledging that Charlotte Flair had won the Women’s Royal Rumble match the night before. As she turned to leave she showed off a new logo on the back of her jacket, a goat that was sporting her trademark red hair with the words “The Man,” “The First” and “The Champ” on the back.

It turns out the jacket was made by Twitter user @kimberlasskick.

Based on the reactions, Lynch’s fans enjoyed the new logo.

But a few others had differing opinions.

Following Sunday’s Royal Rumble event, Lynch talked about the possibility of facing “The Queen” at WrestleMania 36.

“I’ve beaten that woman all across the world for nearly two years straight. If she wants to challenge me, I’ll happily beat her again. If the world wants to see Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch round 387, they still know the outcome,” Lynch said.

