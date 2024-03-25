Becky Lynch Speaks On "Heartbreaking" Recent WWE Release

WWE's significantly shook up its commentary teams earlier this year. Pat McAfee returned to the company in a full-time capacity to become WWE Monday Night Raw's weekly color commentator alongside play-by-play man Michael Cole. WWE SmackDown now is called by Corey Graves, the first time Graves has been a lead announcer in his decade of broadcast, with former WWE star Wade Barrett providing color. These commentary changes were not strictly restructuring, as former play-by-play announcer Kevin Patrick received a pink slip amidst the switches. Patrick had spent just over two years in WWE and worked on both main roster programs.

Speaking on Cheap Heat, Becky Lynch opened up about Patrick's WWE exit, calling her fellow Irishman's firing "heartbreaking."

"It was heartbreaking. We all loved him. We loved him. I love him. He's great, and he's so great, and he was always working so hard," Lynch said. "He would always find you. 'What do you want me do talk about? Let me take all these notes.' He was always asking and always asking trying to improve and trying to get better and tell the best story, and that goes a long way too, that he cared enough to always be doing that. He was great."

Patrick's popularity among the WWE locker room comes as no surprise, as the former talent was said to be "liked personally" but was simply "not the right person" for the role he was fulfilling.

"Nothing but love for 3 incredible years at WWE," Patrick said in the months that followed his WWE release. "From the exhilarating experiences & all the brilliant friends I worked with along the way, I'm flooded with gratitude. In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn't be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers."

It didn't take long for Patrick to land a new gig, as he was announced to be the lead host of MLS 360 on Apple TV just three weeks after he was cut by WWE.

"Four hours of live whip-around coverage, jumping from game to game, catching all the goals and big moments as they happen – all alongside three top pros and brilliant people!" Patrick spoke of his new job. "The rise of our beautiful game here in North America is undeniable. Messi plays here. We've got a World Cup on our shores in 2 years. The match attendances & atmospheres are better than ever. And now we're broadcasting to over 100 countries on Apple TV. Let's be havin' ya."