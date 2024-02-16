Former WWE Announcer Breaks Silence on Release, Reveals New Project

WWE seems to have some stability in its commentary teams for the first time in years. As WWE approaches new television deals for its three weekly programs, the sports-entertainment giant has set the following booths in place: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on WWE Monday Night Raw, Vic Joseph and Booker T on WWE NXT, and Corey Graves and Wade Barrett on WWE SmackDown. These pairings are a bit different from the units WWE was running just a couple of weeks ago, as Graves is running play-by-play for the first time in his broadcasting career and McAfee is a full-time announcer for the first time since Fall 2022.

These recent changes were not just shifts within the company, as former play-by-play man Kevin Patrick received a pink slip. Patrick began his WWE run in 2021 as a pre-show panelist and backstage correspondent before being moved to the announce table in 2022. He led the broadcast booth on WWE Monday Night Raw in 2022 before being moved to WWE SmackDown in 2023. He was ultimately axed from the company in January 2024.

Kevin Patrick Breaks Silence on WWE Departure

(Photo: WWE)

Kevin Patrick has gratitude to WWE.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE commentator shared his appreciation towards his former employer, citing "exhilarating experiences" and the "brilliant friends" that he made as some of his fondest memories.

"Nothing but love for three incredible years at WWE! From the exhilarating experiences & all the brilliant friends I worked with along the way, I'm flooded with gratitude," Patrick wrote. "In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn't be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers."

Patrick's broadcast future lies in soccer, as he is set to be the lead host of MLS 360 on AppleTV+.