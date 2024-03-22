Becky Lynch Reveals a Shocking Detail About Her Memoir

Becky Lynch is gearing up to release her memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl on March 26. The book, which Lynch wrote during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, recounts Lynch's early years with her family growing up as "Rebecca Quin," the start of her professional wrestling journey, the beginning of her WWE career, and more.

"So I started (writing my book) in 2020… So I would just write down all of my memories," Lynch said on Busted Open. "Just like vomit, just word vomit right onto the page but then I would get to harder parts and I would stop… I found anything talking about WWE harder than the private parts because I felt like once I was talking about WWE, you're talking about people that are in the public eye, so how you represent them is important and that will make a difference. So I would always find that part hard and then I'd go back and then I'd just stop."

However, Lynch found that when she turned in her first draft she actually didn't like anything she wrote. So, she began taking writing classes and ended up rewriting the whole thing during her time as NXT Women's Champion. Her reign, which began last September when she defeated Tiffany Stratton, only lasted 42 days. "So, then in 2022, I joined a book writing course with Neil Strauss, and that was very helpful and then I handed in a draft to my editor and then she came back with some notes and I hadn't actually read it. I had just kind of written it through… like, okay, here's the end of the book. Then she came back with notes and I was like, 'Oh, I hate this book. I hate this. I am rewriting the whole book' and so then during my NXT run when I was the champion there, I like rewrote the whole book on backstage, on live events or TVs, on red-eyes, in hotel rooms. I just rewrote the whole thing and got it to a point where I was really happy and I think more than anything that deadlines are my best friend, and I think with wrestling, we constantly have deadlines so you might not have a match in place, you might not have a promo in place but you're gonna go live in a few minutes or a few hours and you have to have something, you have to have something. You're not gonna go out to the ring and do nothing, and so I like those deadlines, I like working under pressure and I think that's, you know — I was always a crammer in school but I also think that-that helped me writing the book."

The synopsis for Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl (available for pre-order via all major book retailers) is as follows:

"By age seven, Rebecca Quin, now known in the ring as Becky Lynch, was already defying what the world expected of her. Raised in Dublin, Ireland in a devoutly Catholic family, Rebecca constantly invented new ways to make her mother worry—roughhousing with the neighborhood kids, hosting secret parties while her parents were away, enrolling in a warehouse wrestling school, nearly breaking her neck and almost kneecapping a WWE star before her own wrestling career even began—and she was always in search of a thrilling escape from the ordinary.

Rebecca's deep love of wrestling as a child set her on an unlikely path. With few female wrestlers to look to for guidance, Rebecca pursued a wrestling career hoping to change the culture and move away from the antiquated disrespect so often directed at the elite female athletes that grace the ring. Even as a teenager, she knew that she would stop at nothing to earn a space among the greatest wrestlers of our time, and to pave a new path for female fighters.

Culled from decades of journal entries, Rebecca's memoir offers a raw, personal, and honest depiction of the complex woman behind the character Rebecca Quin plays on TV."

