Becky Lynch Defeats Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch’s dominant reign as Raw Women’s Champion continued on Saturday at the Elimination Chamber as she successfully defeated WWE Hall of Famer Lita to retain her gold. The match ended with Lynch attempting a Moonsault while channeling her childhood hero, only to miss and allow Lita to nail a Twist of Fate and a Moonsault. Lynch kicked out, then nailed the Manhandle Slam for the win.

With the victory, Lynch will now have to defend her title against Bianca Belair, who won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match earlier in the show, at WrestleMania 38. Lynch initially dethroned Belair back at SummerSlam 2021 and has resorted to running and cheating to avoid “The EST” ever since.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1495111318126440448?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Having being a vocal critic of WWE’s business deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia early on, Lita recently explained why she changed her tune. She told Ring the Belle, “So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship between WWE and Saudi. ‘Oh, they say they want women to wrestle over there, but like, I don’t know if I believe it. There’s no women on this card.’ There’s women on the card [now] — and I’ve talked to the women personally that have been over there. And they’re like, ‘It’s unbelievable. There are women crying, never thinking they would get to see two women be so strong in the ring.’ They’re like, ‘It’s really powerful. You’re gonna enjoy that.’ And so, sure, do they have a long way to go? Do we as a society have a long way to go? Absolutely, but you’ve got to take the opportunities when they’re there.”

