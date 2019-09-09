Becky Lynch Gives Her Thoughts on Ric Flair’s Attempt to Trademark The Man Nickname

Becky Lynch has been using “The Man” as a nickname for nearly a year now, but the reigning Raw Women’s Champion recently found herself in the middle of a trademark dispute between “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair and the WWE. Back in late August Flair filed for the trademark of “The Man” nickname, claiming that it was his given his “To be The Man, You’ve got to beat The Man” trademarked catchphrase.

Lynch subtly hinted at the issue on Twitter shortly after the trademark filing, but on Monday she gave an official quote to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“All I can say about Ric is, I like Ric. He’s been a good friend to me over the years,” Lynch said. “We’ll see what happens with that.”

Flair attempted to explain his reasoning behind the trademark attempt in a recent TMZ interview.

“When I first saw this go down in August of 2018, I thought, ‘cool, The Man. My gimmick vs. my daughter, Charlotte,’” Flair said. “That’s the day it started, right after SummerSlam. I thought ‘Cool.’ I said, ‘I’m going to make some money, it’s my trademark, they have it.’ I’ve been saying it since 1981.”

He stated that WWE’s lawyer repeatedly ignored both he and his lawyer, hence the trademark filing. He said he’ll pursue other legal options if the trademark is not approved.

“I have no beef with Becky,” Flair said. “But here’s the deal, when I almost died two years ago, one person, one person stayed by me the whole time. 31 days in the ICU, 12 days while I was dying on a respirator. And I’m going to take care of her and her family and my family that has taken care of me. No matter what. I don’t care what the WWE thinks of me personally, I know they love me, but obviously they’ve lost respect for me.

“Even if I won, Becky can have it all day long,” he continued. “I’m glad, but I want the company to pay me for it, because I’m going to take care of my family. I am going to be The Man. And if I don’t get it, you know what my tombstone will say? ‘He died trying to be The Man.”

Lynch is scheduled for a tag team match on Monday Night Raw this week, where she’ll team with Charlotte Flair to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley. Banks will challenge “The Man” for the Raw Women’s Championship on Sunday at Clash of Champions.