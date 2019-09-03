Becky Lynch Explains Her Social Media Persona on ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’

Becky Lynch was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s special guest on this week’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, and together the pair talked about her remarkable run to the top of the food chain within the WWE.

One of the most notable aspects of Lynch’s persona ever since she became “The Man” is her fiery personality on social media, which she often uses to keep feuds going once the television cameras are no longer rolling.

Lynch explained during her interview that she dedicates an incredible amount of time to her actions on social media.

“I obsess about it,” Lynch said. “Sometimes things will come to me, and sometimes I’ll just obsess about and think about it and wake up in the middle of the night. I’ll have to write it down and hash out my idea, but basically I just want to stir the pot as much as possible. Because we’re not in the industry of freaking friendship, right? We’re in the industry of conflict. And for so long I was trying to be nice and whatever. And I was just like, ‘No, that’s not selling tickets! Nobody wants to come and see us have a friendly good old wrestling match of nice wrestling.”

Lynch said the roots of her “The Man” persona came from an Instagram post where she called herself that nickname.

Austin never had to worry about social media during his run as “Stone Cold,” but in a recent interview with ComicBook.com he gave his thoughts on how wrestlers use it today.

“I don’t know [if I would’ve used it during my run] because that’s speculation and looking hindsight, but I don’t really [know]…,” Austin said. “Social media is a good way to engage the fans. As far as selling matches, I’m not sold on it. From the era or the days that I was active in the ring, it wasn’t around. News didn’t travel quite as fast. You still had the Internet. But who knows? I really can’t answer that question because I don’t know. I don’t knock anybody for doing it. And I think it’s entertaining and engaging for fans and I guess it has its pros and its cons. But does it sell any more tickets? I don’t know.”