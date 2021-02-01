Becky Lynch Trolls The Internet Over Possible Royal Rumble Return

✖

A return for Becky Lynch during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble seemed unlikely but maybe, just maybe, possible. Lynch's fiance, Seth Rollins, played into the hype by posting some pictures of Lynch working out to his Instagram page in recent days. And although reports online indicated otherwise, some fans were holding out hope that "The Man" might return on Sunday night anyway.

We didn't get that return, but Lynch herself even played into trolling some fans. She published a picture of a curtain backstage on Sunday night, as if she was about to enter the ThunderDome. It was even retweeted by WWE's official account. Lynch issued the tweet right before the 25th entrant.

Oh no, my bad. I just thought it was a really nice picture of a curtain. https://t.co/MzDU1DGvjr — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 1, 2021

No Royal Rumble return but we're hoping to see Lynch return in time for WrestleMania. Time will tell.

