Becky Lynch Trolls The Internet Over Possible Royal Rumble Return
A return for Becky Lynch during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble seemed unlikely but maybe, just maybe, possible. Lynch's fiance, Seth Rollins, played into the hype by posting some pictures of Lynch working out to his Instagram page in recent days. And although reports online indicated otherwise, some fans were holding out hope that "The Man" might return on Sunday night anyway.
We didn't get that return, but Lynch herself even played into trolling some fans. She published a picture of a curtain backstage on Sunday night, as if she was about to enter the ThunderDome. It was even retweeted by WWE's official account. Lynch issued the tweet right before the 25th entrant.
Does this mean what we think it means?!? 👀 #RoyalRumble @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/Rr5jOrbpnG— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Oh no, my bad. I just thought it was a really nice picture of a curtain. https://t.co/MzDU1DGvjr— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 1, 2021
No Royal Rumble return but we're hoping to see Lynch return in time for WrestleMania. Time will tell.
The card for tonight's Royal Rumble is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Including: Randy Orton entering #1, Edge entering #2, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mustafa Ali, Otis, Sheamus, Jey Uso, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, John Morrison, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Braun Strowman, and 12 more men to be revealed.
- 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Including: Natalya entering at #30, Nia Jax, Bayley, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, and 18 more women to be revealed.