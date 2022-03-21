Brandi Rhodes Partners With DIGA to Bring ‘Shot of Brandi’ to TV

Brandi Rhodes has partnered with DIGA Studios to bring her YouTube interview series Shot of Brandi to television, according to a new report from Deadline on Monday. Rhodes has been running the YouTube series for the past four years, with most of her guests being fellow AEW stars from her time in All Elite Wrestling. Both Rhodes and her husband, Cody Rhodes, announced their departure from the company last month. Bradi has previously starred on WAGS Atlanta as well as the TNT reality show Rhodes To The Top, which chronicled both her and Cody juggling the birth of their first child with their responsibilities in AEW in early 2021.

“I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail,” Rhodes said in the announcement. “I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along.I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.”

“Brandi is an incredibly dynamic talent who just pops off the screen, and this genre-busting concept she created is the perfect showcase for her electric personality,” Tony DiSanto, CEO of Allyance Media Group & DIGA Studios, added. “We are beyond excited to dive into this project with her and share some great food, drink, fun and a hell of a lot of laughs with viewers everywhere.”

Brandi worked as both an onscreen wrestler and AEW’s chief branding officer during her time with the company. She wrote in her farewell statement last month, “A heartfelt thank you to every fan that has supported me in AEW. It was an honor to be the company’s first Chief Brand Officer. The thank you list is long so I’ll try not to wander. Thank you to Kulture City, Special Olympics Illinois and the American Heart Association for allowing me to cultivate these amazing partnerships. Thank you to every AEW Heel that helped me build a dream community of female fans. Thank you to every AEW wrestler and talent that worked hard to create a great locker room environment. Thank you to the production team, make up team, and seamstresses.

“Thank you, Dustin, QT, Jerry Lynn and Leva Bates, for every ounce of energy, help and encouragement you provided. Thank you to my husband for being that constant rock and partner every single day. Thank you to TNT, TBS and WarnerMedia for treating my family like your family. Thank you to Tony Khan for giving me this opportunity and platform. I move forward with my daughter and this quote in mind. ‘We must take time to define our own path. Too quickly we can find the world defining it for us.’ -Unknown. Also, ‘I’ll see you on the flippity flop.’ -Michael Scott,” she added.