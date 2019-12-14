Braun Strowman Dealing With Back Injury, Original WWE TLC Plans

Braun Strowman will miss this Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV event after suffering a back injury.

Strowman missed live events and television recently due to the injury and has not wrestled on television since Survivor Series on November 24th. His last match was a dark match against The Fiend at Starrcade on December 1st. It had been reported previously that he was working through a hip injury and some back spasms.

Strowman took to his Instagram to comment on the injury. He wrote “I’m bored laying around nursing this old back of mine somebody make me laugh!!!!! #CaptionThis” alongside a funny photo of himself.

Plans reportedly originally called for Strowman to work against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE TLC. However, the injury forced WWE into a change of plans. As of right now, Nakamura does not have a match advertised for TLC, but with only seven announced matches, that could certainly change before tomorrow night.

The current WWE TLC card is as follows: