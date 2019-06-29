Braun Strowman Reportedly Working Through Injury

Braun Strowman hasn’t wrestled on television in a couple of weeks, and it turns out there’s probably a good reason for that.

Strowman, who currently finds himself in the midst of a feud with Bobby Lashley, has had segments the last couple weeks on RAW consisting of an arm wrestling contest and a tug-of-war contest. His last match on RAW was a fatal five-way elimination match two weeks ago. He has worked the house show circuit during the last two weeks, however, including during this weekend’s tour in Asia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Strowman is currently working through a leg or knee injury which has slowed him down a bit. However, the big man has pressed on and will continue working as of now.

This Monday night, Strowman is advertised for a Falls Count Anywhere Match against Bobby Lashley. The show takes place in Dallas, Texas.

As of right now, Strowman does not find himself on the WWE Extreme Rules card in two weeks in Philadelphia. However, with only a few matches official for that card, it’s still possible he will eventually find himself a part of that show.

While he did work a match against Lashley at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, he has not been booked on the last two WWE PPV events (Stomping Grounds and Money In The Bank). Strowman competed at WrestleMania 35 in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the kickoff show