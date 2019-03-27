Bray Wyatt and JoJo Announce Pregnancy, Baby Name

WWE couple Bray Wyatt and JoJo took to Instagram on Wednesday with a special announcement — they’re expecting their first child.

Wyatt posted a photo of himself holding Jojo on a beach with his hands on her stomach. The caption of the photo revealed the baby’s name will be Knash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram #Knash A post shared by Windham Rotunda (@thewindhamrotunda) on Mar 27, 2019 at 12:43pm PDT

JoJo posted a gallery of photos of herself posing on the beach.

“I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June!” she wrote. “This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know.

JoJo closed out her announcement by giving fans an update on when both will be back with teh WWE.

“Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right,” she wrote.

Both have been absent from WWE television for several months. Wyatt was last seen in Summer 2018 where he and “Woken” Matt Hardy dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. He has hinted at a return numerous times on social media in recent months.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!