Bray Wyatt Will Face The Miz at WWE TLC

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has an opponent set for the company’s next PPV event, TLC in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 15th.

Wyatt will face off against The Miz at the show. The match was set up during this week’s SmackDown as the show lead off with a MizTV segment. The Miz was talking about what happened with Daniel Bryan last week on SmackDown, being dragged down underneath the ring by “The Fiend.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miz acknowledged that he and Bryan have never got along, but he also said that he cares and was worried about him. The segment was interrupted by Wyatt, who appeared on the titantron from the Firefly Funhouse studio. He told Miz that it was time to play and made Miz paranoid about his family at home.

The Miz was later show backstage talking on the phone to his wife, Maryse, and telling her to lock the doors and set the alarm system. He said he was on his way home immediately. As Miz walked down a hallway, he noticed a glow coming from a dressing room and looked in. Inside, he found a picture of his family with Wyatt’s body superimposed in his spot.

We must protect the Mizanin family at all costs.@mikethemiz is getting on a plane right now to take care of his family. #SmackDown @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/K1H5xOjSRn — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2019

At that point, Wyatt attacked him from behind and hit him with the Sister Abigail before walking off laughing.

It was later revealed during SmackDown that The Miz would face Wyatt in a match at TLC.

It was originally thought that Wyatt would face Daniel Bryan at TLC, but it looks like WWE is going to continue to build to a rematch between them slowly with Bryan being off television this week. It also seems as if Wyatt may not be wrestling as The Fiend at TLC, but that remains to be seen.

The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows:

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Which match at WWE TLC are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.