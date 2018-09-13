Brie Bella Addresses Returning to the Ring, Failed Suicide Dive Attempts

Former Divas Champion and Total Divas cast member Brie Bella returned to the ring for the first time since the Women’s Royal Rumble on the Sept. 3 edition of Monday Night Raw. Alongside her twin sister Nikki, the duo managed to defeat Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan of the Riott Squad.

But after the match was over very few people were talking about the result. On two separate occasions Bella attempted a suicide dive through the ropes in similar fashion to her husband, Daniel Bryan. Both attempts resulted in botches, and she nearly injured herself on the second attempt when she fell short of Morgan and Ruby Riott catching her.

She’s a tough one. Thank goodness she was able to get up after this. #RAW pic.twitter.com/s9Q5FVsJJa — Ellis Mbeh 💵➡️🏦 (@EllisMbeh) September 4, 2018

Bella discussed the missed dives in an interview with Yahoo Sports on Thursday.

“With any type of physical body change, it changes so much,” Bella said. “Even last week on ‘Raw’ when I did the suicide dive and it was less momentum than I should have had, I forgot that I’m 10 pounds heavier than what I was. Gravity doesn’t lie. That was a little different for me.

“I don’t mind if I fail or if I succeed,” she added. “No matter what, I want to look back with no regrets. If I fail, last week for example, I went to sleep at night and I was kind of bummed out, but I learned something about myself. I learned where my body is at, where I am at.”

She also admitted it was a struggle to return to the ring after being gone from competition for several years and giving birth to her daughter, Birdie Joe.

“No matter how hard you work out outside of the ring, I have a personal trainer, I do so much conditioning, I could probably go run a marathon and kill it, but in-ring endurance you only get by having matches and that’s the one thing that really woke me up,” Bella said. “I was so blown up at the end of the match trying to catch my breath.”

The Bellas returned to WWE television during SummerSlam to help cheer on Ronda Rousey to her victory over Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. Bella is booked to team up with Bryan to face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed-tag match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday.