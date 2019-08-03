Brock Lesnar Announced For Final RAW Before SummerSlam

The WWE Universal Champion will be in the house this Monday night for the final RAW before SummerSlam.

Given the way that RAW ended last week, with Lesnar absolutely destroying Seth Rollins, it makes sense for him to follow that up with another appearance this week before their championship match in Toronto.

WWE announced Lesnar’s return to RAW in their preview of the show on WWE.com:

“As Seth Rollins squared off against Dolph Ziggler this past Monday night on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance on the red brand, unleashing on The Architect with a savage succession of F-5s, even going so far as to assault Rollins as he was being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Rollins underwent a series of evaluations at a local medical facility but refused to disclose any details regarding his medical condition to WWE Digital. As such, and given Rollins’ silence since that night, it remains to be seen what kind of damage The Beast Incarnate doled out to his SummerSlam challenger.

Lesnar will be in the house for the final Raw before SummerSlam. Will The Kingslayer also make an appearance?”

The updated card for WWE SummerSlam 2019 is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship M atch

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

If Kevin Owens Loses, He Will Quit WWE

If Kevin Owens Loses, He Will Quit WWE Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

