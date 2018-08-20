Daniel Cormier Mocks Brock Lesnar’s Rough Night at SummerSlam

A large chunk of the WWE Universe was delighted to watch Brock Lesnar lose his Universal Championship at SummerSlam — and that includes UFC Champion, Daniel Cormier.

Since Cormier’s next title defense will likely involve Lesnar, he had extra incentive to not only keep an eye on SummerSlam but to troll The Beast Incarnate.

“Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle. He getting ready to really come and get that ass whipped!!!! Have fun in this @Wwe title match because when we clash I’m in that ass!!!!” he wrote.

Lesnar’s physique has drawn attention in recent weeks. With him currently serving a suspension for violating a USADA test, Lesnar’s benefit of the doubt is nonexistent. Lesnar does indeed look trimmer, but perhaps he’s cutting carbs instead of gobbling up performance-enhancing drugs.

Soon after Reigns pinned Lesnar, Cormier was back at it.

“No more title now he can come and chase mine!!!! Sorry @BrockLesnar result will be the same!!!!” he tweeted.

While Cormier and Lesnar’s UFC bout has yet to be made official, their altercation at UFC 226 and Dana White’s proclamation that followed makes things inevitable. Sources within the industry say they could fight as early as November at UFC’s show in Madison Square Garden. However others reason that January 2019 may be the likelier option.

This story is developing…