Brodie Lee Tribute T-Shirt Shatters Records Within Hours of Release

Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite, presented as a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), featured an announcement that Shop AEW was selling a new t-shirt in Lee's honor. Proceeds from that shirt will go directly to Lee's family, and within moments of the announcement of the shirt, Shop AEW (run by Pro Wrestling Tees) had crashed. Throughout the duration of the broadcast, even getting the shirt to add to your cart on the website was a problem due to the demand.

After the show, it was first revealed by Pro Wrestling Tees that the Brodie Lee tribute shirt had surpassed Sting's recent AEW shirt release as the most t-shirts sold within a 24 hour period.

"Less than 30 days after Sting beat our record for most shirts sold within 24 hours. Mr. Brodie Lee broke that record before the end of Dynamite after less than 2 hours. All proceed from this shirt go to benefit the Huber Family. [folded hands emoji] @shopaew @allelitewrestling @brodielee

It was then later revealed that in fact, the shirt had already become the best-selling t-shirt at Pro Wrestling Tees for all of 2020. All within just a couple of hours.

Pro Wrestling Tees wrote the following on their Twitter account:

"Up until now... @orangecassidy had the highest selling shirt of 2020 on https://ProWrestlingTees.com. He was just dethroned in just under 4 hrs after the release of this tribute shirt. The highest selling shirt of 2020 will go to Mr. Brodie Lee. [folded hands emoji]"

Brodie Lee passed away this past Saturday following a non-COVID related lung issue.