Bubba Ray Dudley Recalls Accidentally Splitting Open The Undertaker’s Head

With Brie Bella bringing in-ring botches to the front of WWE conversation, Bubba Ray Dudley decided it was a good time to share a story about him accidentally injuring The Undertaker. While Bella used a pair of errant Yes Kicks, Dudley used a poorly executed chair shot to bust open The Deadman

During his regular appearance on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled the night he almost killed Taker, and how the locker room leader reacted to the botch.

“I hit Undertaker in the back of the head with a steel chair and put 9 staples in his head. What do you think the repercussions should have been? On a personal level, what do you think should have been between me and The Undertaker? A fight in the locker room! He should have been waiting for me and ready to punch me in the face after it happened,” said Dudley. “On a professional level what do you think should have happened? Fired or suspended or something!”

Dudley was supposed to land the chair shot flush on Taker’s back, but he missed—and caught the back of Undertaker’s skull.

“You can’t hit somebody in the back with a chair but let the chair ride too high and hit him in the back of the head. My chair shot was supposed to hit him square in the back. My chair shot went high and the lip of the chair caught The Undertaker in the back of the head — split him clean open in the beginning of the match — 9 staples. I should have been crucified. You know what happened after the match? I went into the locker room just me and him he didn’t yell. His voice never went above the tone I’m using right now. He politely asked me to sit down and he then educated me on why that can never happen again,” he said.

Undertaker has been long regarded as WWE locker room leader, meaning it’s his responsibility for and housecleaning that needed to be done. In this case,e him not strangling Dudley for the bloody mistake was an important precedent to set for the locker room.

“He didn’t threaten me. He told me how it could affect my career when it came to carelessness moving on. It was handled in the most professional of ways. Because he knows just like I know just like everybody else knows that it ain’t freaking ballet. Accidents do happen. Mine was a completely careless accident. I know how I made my mistake but I should have never made my mistake.”

Dudley tied his story into the Brie Bella controversy. For those that missed, Bella concussed Liv Morgan after she botched a series of kicks. Bella has taken a considerable amount of heat for the mistake from fans but Dudley says that anyone blasting he should stop being so eager to criticize.

“What I saw happen the other night with the two girls was a little bit of rust and a little bit of inexperience came together in a moment in time. And that’s what happened. And it’s between Brie and it’s between Liv and really the only people who can talk about it are wrestlers,” he said. There is so much negativity with fans on social media, ‘oh she botched this — oh she did this wrong.’ People taking her side or burying her and everything like this. You’re not the professionals people. If you think you know how to do it or you think you can do it better please become a wrestler!”

