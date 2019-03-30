New Charlotte Flair, Batista Documentaries Coming To The WWE Network

WWE always ramps up its production game during WrestleMania season, and the company has announced two new highly anticipated documentaries which will soon be premiering on the WWE Network.

The first documentary is a new edition of the WWE Chronicle series which will follow Charlotte Flair. The documentary will premiere immediately following NXT TakeOver: New York next Friday night on the WWE Network, which is scheduled to be around 10:00 p.m. ET. TakeOver begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The description for the WWE Chronicle: Charlotte Flair reads as follows:

“Follow Charlotte Flair on The Road to WrestleMania as she becomes one of the first women to main event The Show of Shows.”

WWE Chronicle has produced some very good documentaries in the past, most recently on Roman Reigns, Paige, and Becky Lynch. Expect this one to be on par with those, which one would have to classify as must-see for any WWE fan.

Also announced on Saturday morning is a new edition of WWE 24, this one focusing on Batista’s return to the company. While the WWE Chronicle documentaries are 30 minutes in length, WWE 24 is a full hour.

WWE published the following preview and tease for the Batista edition of WWE 24:

We don’t have an official premiere date for the Batista edition of WWE 24 yet, though it clearly follows him as he prepares for his WrestleMania match with Triple H as shown in the brief preview above.

We know that WWE has also been working on a WWE 24 focusing on Ronda Rousey. The Rousey documentary was originally scheduled to debut following the Royal Rumble but was delayed and WWE 24: WrestleMania 34 was shown in that slot instead.

With the women’s match between Rousey, Flair, and Becky Lynch headlining WrestleMania 35, perhaps WWE will premiere the Rousey edition of WWE 24 closely following WrestleMania this year. Though not confirmed, that would seem to make the most logical sense, with the Batista documentary also premiering at some point in the near future.

With the Batista documentary focusing on preparation for WrestleMania, it’s not out of the question that it could be ready to air soon after WrestleMania 35, though that might be pushing the production timeline a bit, especially if they want to capture backstage footage at WrestleMania before and after the match.