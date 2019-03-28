Charlotte Flair Calls out ESPN for Interview Graphic

Charlotte Flair had some words for the people at ESPN on Wednesday a day after appearing on SportsCenter AM. Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey were all in the studio on Tuesday morning to discuss their match at WrestleMania 35, the first women’s match to ever be the show’s main event. As Lynch and Rousey appeared onscreen the graphics under their names listed their in-ring accomplishments, with Lynch’s being “Won 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble” and “12th person to compete in WrestleMania main event a year after not being on main card,” while Rousey’s listed her UFC accomplishments and status as Raw Women’s Championship.

But when Flair’s name came up, it listed her as “Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.” Flair took exception to this, and called out the sports network on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Dear @espn 7x (now 8) WWE Women’s Champion would have been fine. If you need a more detailed list of my accolades, feel free to reference last year’s Body Issue or one of the many articles about me on your website. Sincerely, Daughter of @WWE HOF’er Ric Flair — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 27, 2019

On SmackDown Live this week Flair was put into an impromptu title match with Asuka and became an eight-time women’s champion by forcing the SmackDown Women’s Champion to tap out to her Figure Eight submission. There’s no word yet on if her title will also be on the line in the WrestleMania main event, but initial reports from Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer indicate the title change was a spur-of-the-moment decision made on Tuesday afternoon.

Flair’s match also meant the WWE was scrapping Asuka’s advertised title defense at WrestleMania, as well as the multi-woman No. 1 contender’s match that was supposed to take place on Tuesday night. Numerous members of the women’s locker room, including Lynch, voiced their anger over the decision on Wednesday morning.

