Charlotte Flair Not Interested in Intergender WWE Matches

With Nia Jax entering the men’s Royal Rumble and Becky Lynch calling herself “The Man” it seems like WWE could one day offer intergender matches. But Charlotte Flair wants no part of it.

In an interview with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan, Flair explained why wrestling male Superstars isn’t something she’ll ever be pitching to Vince McMahon.

“When I’ve been asked the question, ‘Do you want to wrestle the guys?’ I say ‘no’ because it’s easy to wrestle a guy. It’s easy entertainment,” said Charlotte. “It’s harder to tell a good story with all female talent,” said Flair.

While the idea of Flair vs. AJ Styles sounds great, it’s not a sustainable booking strategy. As Flair points out, the novelty of such a match make it easy to invest in as a fan, but from a performer’s perspective, it wouldn’t be that challenging of a task. Because as she mentions, there’s really only one story you could tell “Is the Girl Going to Win?”

We certainly got a dose of that at the Royal Rumble when Nia Jax stomped out R-Truth to enter the men’s Rumble. The next few minutes were highly entertaining as Jax did score en elimination but paid dearly for her time amongst the boys. A 619 from Rey Mysterio followed by an RKO from Randy Orton paved the way to Jax’s being tossed out of the ring. While all of that worked, Flair thinks that Jax is the exception, not the rule.

But I thought Nia looked like a star and she killed it. She added a lot to the Men’s Rumble. I don’t think they could have thrown anyone in there. A lot of it had to do with Nia’s presence and size. She could handle it. Maybe it will open the doors but I don’t think it should be happening every week. It has to be once a year or it takes away from the uniqueness of it,” she said.

Jax did tease a physical altercation with Dean Ambrose the next night on Raw, but even if that ends in a match, it will still always be just an experiment by WWE. With so much talent in each locker room, WWE doesn’t need to have more intergender wrestling to create compelling match-ups.

