Charlotte Flair Announces She’ll Compete in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair officially announced on Monday Night Raw this week that she’ll be competing in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The announcement makes “The Queen” the first person to officially enter either match and marks her second appearance in the 30-woman match. Flair entered at No. 13 for the 2019 rumble match and made it all the way down to the final two before getting eliminated by Becky Lynch. Since Lynch has turned her full attention towards Asuka and a Raw Women’s Championship match, its no surprise that Flair would be involved in this bout.

Since signing a developmental contract in 2012, Flair has climbed her way to become one of WWE’s most decorated female wrestlers of all time. After holding the NXT Women’s Championship, Flair moved to the main roster in 2015 and has held championship gold a record 10 times between the Raw, SmackDown and defunct Divas Championships.

Flair then beat Natalya in a singles match on Raw.