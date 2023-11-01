Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles at NXT Halloween Havoc

Chase University looked to add more Championship gold to their ranks at Halloween Havoc, as Thea Hail and Jack Jayne looked to dethrone WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Hail and Jayne didn't waste any time going after the Champions, attacking them before they got in the ring and taking Niven out of commission early. Niven eventually got back in the ring, but both Champs had a hard time targeting Hail and Jayne, who kept isolating Niven and Green. At one point it looked as if the Champions would fall, but Andre Chase wouldn't let Jayne cheat with a Title. That led to Green hitting her finisher and getting the win, retaining their Championships.

Hail and Jayne went right at the Champions before they even got to the ring. Then Jayne helped Hail slam Niven into the steel steps, leaving Green on her own in the ring against Jayne. Jayne hit Green with a kick to the face and then tagged in Hail, throwing Green over with a hip toss. Green dodged the next move but then missed Hail with an impressive evasion, and again Hail evaded Green with an impressive dodge.

Hail kept dodging Green and eventually collided with the Champion after a dive through the ropes. Niven was back on her feet and caught Hail, but Jayne then knocked Niven to the floor, and both Champs were lying on the floor. Hail tagged in Jayne with Green in the ring, and they suplexed Green into a pin attempt, but Green kicked out.

Hail tagged in and had Green in a chin lock, but Niven secretly tagged in and caught Hail by surprise, resulting in a senton on Hail into a pin attempt. Hail kicked out, but the previous move did some damage, and Niven took advantage. Niven slammed Hail in the corner and then tagged in Green, who connected with a kick to the side of Hail's head. Niven tagged back in and went for the cover, but Hail kicked out.

Niven then had Hail caught but Hail knocked the Champ down and reached for Jayne. Unfortunately, Green caught her and went for a move, but Hail dodged yet again and tagged in Jayne. Jayne came in and knocked Green Loopy with big kicks and strikes, and then she dodged a charging Niven, who ran into her partner. Jayne went for the cover on Green but Green kicked out. Jayne hit a spine buster on Green and went for the cover, but Niven broke it up. Hail then was caught by Niven again and got slammed face-first to the mat.

Jayne knocked out Niven and then traded punches and kicks with Green, knocking both stars down. Jayne then went to use the Title but Andre took it from her and said she didn't need it. Then Green hit the Unprettier and got the pin and the win.

