WWE Fan Favorites Shockingly Crowned New NXT Tag Team Champions at Halloween Havoc

Night one of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc featured two chances for Championship gold, and first up was a match for the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Family’s Tony D’Angelo and Stacks faced Chase U’s Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, and the fan-favorite faction was joined by Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne. That would play a factor in the match, but not necessarily what you might assume, as at one point Jayne slipped Andre a crowbar to help win the match. Andre said no and pushed the crowbar back to her, and that led to a sequence where Tony accidentally knocked Jayne off the ring to the floor. That gave Andre the chance to surprise Tony and get the pin and the win, and now the fan favorites are the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Andre and Stacks started things off and went back and forth for a minute before Hudson tagged himself in. Stacks knocked Hudson back down to the floor and did the same with Andre, and then after D’Angelo tagged himself in Tony threw Stacks over the top rope and knocked both Chase U stars right back to the floor.

Andre went at it against D’Angelo, and for a while Tony and Stacks had control locked, now allowing Andre or Hudson a chance to get back into the match. At one point Andre got close to tagging in Hudson, but Stacks was able to keep him away. Stacks was knocked out of the ring by Andre, but he managed to make a tag to Tony, who kept him away from Hudson yet again. Andre finally got away though, tagging in Hudson, who went on to obliterate Stacks and D’Angelo.

Hudson knocked down D’Angelo and then he caught Stacks and slammed him down on top of D’Angelo. Hudson slammed down Stacks and went for the cover, but Stacks kicked out. Hudson went to lift Stacks but Stacks got to his feet only to get hit with two massive chops in the corner. Hudson missed his next few moves but finally caught Stacks and brought him down hard to the mat into a pin attempt.

Stacks kicked out and Hudson said on him, but Stacks blocked the move again and tagged in D’Angelo. D’Angelo knocked both Chase U stars with clotheslines and suplexes, and then hit Andre with a spine buster. Stacks tagged in and hit Andre with the combo move and covered him, but Chase kicked out of the pin.

D’Angelo lifted Andre and Stacks went to climb up, but then Hudson attacked Stacks in the corner and broke it up. Andre hit D’Angelo with a slam and then launched into the Chase U stomp chant. Andre went up top but D’Angelo caught him, only to have his foot caught by Hudson. Stacks slammed Hudson’s head onto the ring apron and then D’Angelo and Stacks finished Andre off with the superplex splash combo. Hudson then out of nowhere German suplexed D’Angelo into the pin attempt, breaking it up.

Hudson then broke up another move that sent Stacks flying out of the ring and Andre to pin D’Angelo, but Tony was able to kick out off the pin. Jack Jayne then slipped Andre the crowbar but he said no way. D’Angelo then went for Andre but wiped out Jayne, and that allowed Andre to get the jump on D’Angelo, slam him down into a cover attempt, and get the 3 count. Chase U has now become the new NXT Tag Team Champions! You can find the official card and updated results below.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lyra Valkyria

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Chase U (C) def. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks (C)

Lexis King def. Dante Chen

Devil’s Playground Match: Roxanne Perez def. Kiana James

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match: Karmen Petrovic vs Lola Vice

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match 2: Kelani Jordan def. Arianna Grace

