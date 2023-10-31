New Day, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Troll WWE Superstars With Halloween Costumes

Halloween may not be until Tuesday, but some WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW took their opportunity to dress up while they were on TV. While not everyone on the RAW roster donned a costume for Monday's new episode, those that did also took the opportunity to troll some of their rivals and opponents with WWE-themed outfits. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion duo of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven showed up to the event as a pair of WWE legends, while the New Day delivered their take on rival group the Judgement Day.

Early in Monday's new episode, a couple members of the Judgement Day were having a conversation in the back, only to get approached by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kingston was dressed as Damian Priest, complete with a to-go container version of Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase. Woods donned straightened hair and a cut-off flannel shirt as he did his best impression of NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

New Judgement Day pic.twitter.com/RlJRQb7Hpg — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2023

Rhea Ripley and Mysterio showed up to crash the party during the segment, and not every seemed amused by the costumes, but the fans clearly loved the New Day's Halloween attire.

Later on during RAW, Chelsea Green was set to take on Natalya during a Halloween-themed "Trick or Street" match. Before the match began, Green and her tag team partner Piper Niven appeared in a segment backstage with Adam Pearce. They instantly grabbed the attention of viewers, as they were dressed in full costume as the Hart Foundation.

Green dressed as Bret "The Hitman" Hart, complete with sunglasses and pink frills on her leather jacket. Niven stole the show, however, dressing as the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Niven came equipped with Neidhart's signature goatee, as well as fake chest hair poking out of her jacket.

While the costumes themselves are great, there's actually a deeper layer to the decision to dress up as the Hart Foundation. The costume reveal came just before Green's singles bout with Natalya. If you didn't know, Natalya is the daughter of Jim Neidhart, so the outfits were also meant to be a way to throw off Green's competition ahead of their big Monday night bout. While Natalya didn't dress as any recognizable WWE Superstar, she did head to the ring in a full bunny costume, keeping with the Halloween theme of the match.

