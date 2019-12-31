CM Punk Blasts WWE Over the Liv Morgan/Lana Storyline From WWE Raw

The final Monday Night Raw of 2019 closed out with a chaotic wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley. By the end of the segment the wedding had been ruined, Lashley had been knocked and Lana was left covered in a destroyed giant wedding cake, but fans were still focused on something else long after the show was over. Instead most of the reaction, and outrage, was directed at WWE’s decision to have this segment feature the return of Liv Morgan and have her claim she had been in a lesbian relationship with Lana. The show ended with Morgan and Rusev, who jumped out of the cake, standing tall and gloating over the heelish couple.

One of the harshest critics of the segment turned out to be WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk. The former WWE Champion won’t be on WWE Backstage to talk about this segment for a few weeks, but he gave a cutting opinion shortly after the episode ended.

WWE needs to hire people who actually understand what representation means to the audience they’re trying to reach. But what do I know? I’m a bear, I suck the heads off fish. pic.twitter.com/qRUYpgylyS — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2019

One of the big issues fans had with this new angle is that Sonya Deville, who is out as a lesbian, recently pushed for an LGBTQ-based storyline involving Mandy Rose but was turned down. Meanwhile Morgan has previously been in relationships with Enzo Amore and Tyler Bate.

Both Deville and Rose took to Twitter shortly after Morgan’s announcement.

Welp… my mind is blown. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

I know my friend I know 🤯 https://t.co/riAfd8b5ff — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile Morgan has been posting old photos of herself with Lana.

Lana’s love triangle storyline with Lashley and Rusev has been one of the most talked-about storylines on WWE television since it started in late September. Lana revealed in a recent interview with ComicBook that she has received death threats from enraged fans.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“… But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she added.