CM Punk Questions WWE’s Decision To Hold WrestleMania At The Performance Center

The last time that CM Punk competed at WrestleMania in 2013, the show was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in front of 80,000 fans. Let’s just say that this year will be a little bit different. Due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the United States and the rest of the world, WrestleMania 36 this year was forced to move from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. There will be zero fans present and the show was taped in advance.

According to Punk, WWE’s decision to go on with WrestleMania and host it in Orlando at the Performance Center was a mistake. He spoke about his opinion concerning the subject during an interview with The No-Sports Report.

“Even from a business standpoint, a fan standpoint, you gotta push the date, reschedule, have it in June [or] July,” Punk said. “What is the silverline in that? Maybe you can have it in an open-air arena in the midwest when it’s warm.

“It’s like they canceled, but they’re still doing it. It’s very strange. Yeah, I think it’s completely strange. You know, I hear all the rumors of who’s sick. Then you’ve got all these guys that are, whether the culture there has changed or not, are going to be job scared so they’re going to show up and then they get somebody else sick. Obviously, that’s how the virus works.”

Continuing on, Punk also spoke about the difficulty of performing in front of no fans for the performers, as well as how he would not have made the call to make WrestleMania a two day event. He again emphasized that he would have moved the show to later in the summer.

Punk’s comments on the wrestling industry have become more regular since his defacto return to WWE last fall as part of the WWE Backstage show on FS1. Though technically Punk works for FOX rather than WWE, he’s now once again associated with the product. Even so, despite years of fans chanting his name at WWE events, it seems that WWE’s Vince McMahon has no urge to see the former WWE Champion make his return to the ring anytime soon.

