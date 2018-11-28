CM Punk Shuts Down Idea of Fighting Logan Paul

Earlier this summer, YouTube extraordinaire Logan Paul, floated the idea of an MMA fight with CM Punk. But the former WWE Champion and UFC participant wants no part of it.

In an interview with MMA Fighting’s Mark Raimondi, Punk was asked if he had any interest in fighting Paul and his answer was hard to misinterpret.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m not fighting Logan Paul,” he said. “I think this is one of the avenues where people will be like, ‘I don’t even know who Logan Paul is.’ Logan Paul is apparently a popular guy, but it’s not in any kind of avenue that I drive my car on.”

Despite no legitimate fighting background, the Youtuber has been vocal about an opportunity in UFC. Upon being floated the idea of Paul competing in his promotion, UFC President Dana White said the following:

“That guy would get murdered here,” he said. “He would get hurt badly. Hurt badly. If I ever let him fight in the UFC, I should be arrested.”

Paul responded with logic based in undercutting Punk, giving Punk vs. Paul it’s first real breath of life.

“damn. you’re thinking real simple D. “he would get hurt badly” you let CM fight. stop acting like you do it for the sport. paycheck = fight. you have no idea what I’m capable of,” tweeted Paul.

Paul doubled down on Punk when TMZ caught up with him in an airport, but his interest in a fight has always been one-sided.

Punk’s future in sports is still uncertain. After a pair of ugly UFC losses, he’s probably done with that company. And despite the wrestling world clamoring for his return to the ring, Punk has been adamant in maintaining his stance that he’s done with the sport.

Punk did sign to join Cage Fury Fighting Championships to serve as a commentator at a December 14 show.