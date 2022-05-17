Watch: Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch Have Hilarious Interaction After WWE Raw

✖

Becky Lynch lost to Asuka in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw after her attempt to whack "The Empress" with an umbrella was thwarted by Asuka spraying green mist into her eyes as the referee was distracted. Lynch, still acting as though she couldn't see, blindly stumbled her way up the entrance ramp as WWE started closing out the night with a post-show dark match. When she heard Cody Rhodes' music strat playing she started wildly throwing punches in an attempt to hurt her husband's rival, but they hilariously missed. That moment was caught on camera by fans, which you can see below.

While Asuka will get a shot at Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, Rhodes will compete on the same night against Seth Rollins inside the titular steel structure. Rhodes attempted to move on from the feud after beating "The Visionary" at both WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, but Rollins prompted a third match after he ruined Rhodes' attempt at winning the United States Championship.

Becky Lynch threw a fit after last night’s #WWERaw went off the air!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4yKmRn58XW — Big Fight Feel (@_BigFightFeel) May 17, 2022

Rhodes spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and addressed a match with Roman Reigns, something he's been teasing since the night after he returned to WWE at WrestleMania. He said, "Roman Reigns and I, we haven't had any interactions yet. We haven't crossed paths in the ring. I've seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn't the easiest path I've chosen. But I know I can do this.

"I think I'm the best wrestler in the world," he continued. "And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."