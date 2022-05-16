Cody Rhodes Believes He's the Best Wrestler in The World, Talks Eventually Challenging Roman Reigns

✖

Cody Rhodes has made it abundantly clear since returning to the WWE that he only has one goal in mind — to become WWE Champion. That title, along with the Universal Championship, currently belongs to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. And while Rhodes has kept his focus mostly on Seth Rollins since his return at WrestleMania 38, an eventual match with Reigns has quietly floated in the background. He addressed it during an interview with Sports Illustrated this week.

"Roman Reigns and I, we haven't had any interactions yet," Rhodes said. "We haven't crossed paths in the ring. I've seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn't the easiest path I've chosen. But I know I can do this.

"I think I'm the best wrestler in the world," he continued. "And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."

Turning his attention back to Reigns, Rhodes was asked how his "best wrestler in the world" claim stacks up to a man who has been champion for over 600 consecutive days. He responded with "I can't answer that question until we're in the ring. The difference between the two best wrestlers in the world is that one has both titles to prove it. The WWE championship is the biggest title in the game. That's never been in dispute, and that's not a knock on any title anywhere else. The way to define the best in the world is the one holding the belt, and that's Roman Reigns."