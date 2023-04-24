Cody Rhodes Pokes Fun at Brock Lesnar's Cowboy Persona Ahead of WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will meet one on one for the first time at WWE's Backlash pay-per-view on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Lesnar initially portrayed himself as an ally to Rhodes, agreeing to be his tag partner against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 39. But as introductions for the match were made, Lesnar betrayed Rhodes and brutally attacked him until the show went off the air. A match between the two was later made official as Lesnar firmly re-established himself as a heel.

Rhodes decided to poke fun at "The Beast" while cutting a promo at a WWE live event in Toledo on Sunday. He spotted a fan wearing a cowboy hat at ringside and asked to borrow it, then said, "Brock Lesnar is screwed now, y'all!" before joking that he looks like an exotic dancer while wearing it.

@CodyRhodes “Guys it’s always hard at the end of the night to say goodbye and the reason is because I don’t want it to be over. I love this too much.” Cody’s a true class act, took a fans cowboy hat and said “@BrockLesnar screwed now” 😂 #WWEToledo #WWE @ryansatin pic.twitter.com/h1PyKg7nX8 — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) April 24, 2023

Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania 39 against Reigns has sparked quite a bit of debate as fans and wrestlers alike have debated over whether or not it was the right booking decision. Surprisingly, even Cody's older brother Dustin felt it was the right call.

"They're making him pay for it now," Dustin recently told Busted Open Radio. "They're making him earn it, and I like that. I do. I like that, because once you put the title on him, where are you going?

"I'm extremely proud of him. I wish him the best, and he's going to be world champion. I know it. I don't know when, but he's going to be world champion," he added.

WWE has yet to announce the card for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, though Rhodes is expected to be there. This week will mark the start of the 2023 WWE Draft, where Rhodes is reportedly expected to stay on the Red Brand. Stay tuned for full coverage of the two-night event!

WWE Backlash 2023 Card