Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Confirmed for WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash just added a massive match to the growing card for the premium live event as Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar was confirmed on the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Cody Rhodes as he has gone from the highest peak of his new run with the WWE with his challenge to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, to being demolished by Brock Lesnar on the Monday Night Raw on the night after everything that happened during the massive weekend. Naturally, this built towards their first real one on one confrontation.

The following week saw Cody Rhodes challenge Brock Lesnar to an official match at WWE Backlash, and it was teased that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw would see Lesnar return and potentially respond to the challenge. This ended up happening in a much different way than that on Monday Night Raw, but now the match between the two heavyweights has been officially marked for WWE Backlash on May 6th in Puerto Rico.

WWE Backlash: What to Know

WWE Backlash 2023 will be taking place on Saturday, May 6th at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will be the first premium live event in Puerto Rico in nearly two decades, and it's going all out with Bad Bunny confirmed to host the event (and potentially be more involved if Monday Night Raw's events are anything to go by). Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is currently only the second match announced for the event thus far.

This joins the previously announced six man tag match between current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teaming up the returning Matt Riddle against Jey and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of the Bloodline. The premium live event is continuing to build the closer we get to the event, and with the fallout of stories from WrestleMania 39 to be settled and the WWE Draft inching closer, there are a lot of eyes on how this all shakes out for Cody with a win or loss.

Who do you think will be the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash this May? What do you think the fallout will be? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE in the comments!