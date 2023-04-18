AEW's MJF Comments on Cody Rhodes Falling Short at WrestleMania 39

MJF spoke with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently and was asked about Cody Rhodes' performance at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. "The American Nightmare" left AEW in early 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, bringing along much of the presentation and momentum he had built up after helping create the young promotion. While Rhodes did suffer a torn pec months after his return, he recovered in time to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble and earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, only to come up short after heavy interference from Reigns' Bloodline faction.

Meanwhile, Friedman is currently on his first reign as AEW World Champion. That's the same title Friedman prevented Rhodes from ever challenging for after he betrayed his mentor at the 2019 Full Gear pay-per-view. While the two would have a violent confrontation at Revolution 2020, Friedman would continue to maintain that the pair were good friends in the years that followed.

"Me and Cody Rhodes, the American Rollercodester, we have a very interesting past. He's been a mentor, he's been a friend, he's been a mortal enemy, all wrapped into a neat cute little succinct bow," Friedman said. "I think he came across like a top guy. I think he's transformed his body, much like I have in the past year, but let's be honest, I'm bigger than him and am in better shape than he is. He looked like a top guy, was presented like a top guy, had a top guy outing, had a top guy match. He just didn't win.

"Unfortunately, some nights, you just don't win. Cody Rhodes is the epitome of putting the work in. Everything that he's accomplished is literally only because of him. He's far too humble to admit that, he'll pretend it's got something to do with somebody else. He got it done himself, and he should be very proud of that. Was I happy to see him lose at Mania? I don't know if I would have been happy if he won (or) lost. The only thing I know is that he had an incredible outing, and it was probably the best match of the entire night," he continued.